Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin covering the week from 10th to 16th Sept 2019 and potential trend next week

Weather Patterns, General Behaviour of the Mekong River and Flood Situation

General weather patterns

During the week from 10th to 16th Sept 2019, the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. The low pressure was observed at the middle part of LMB, which attracted rainfall during this week. The abundant rainfall often occurs at the end of August and early September with more rain amount than previous months. They stated that some tropical cyclones sometime develop at the western side of the northern Pacific Ocean and move northwest and pass to the South China Sea. Consequently, LMB will meet moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy rain amount at some areas. Figures 1 & 2 presented the weather map for 12th and 17th Sept 2019.