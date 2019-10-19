Weekly Flood Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin covering the week from 08th to 14th October 2019 and potential trend next week

Draft by KHEM Sothea

General weather patterns

During the week from 08 th to 14 th October 2019, the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. There were no low pressures went across the LMB, except the low-lying area in Cambodia during this week brought slightly rainfall. Therefore, there were some rainfall in low-lying area and the Mekong Delta, as indicated. They stated that some tropical cyclones sometime develop at the western side of the northern Pacific Ocean and move northwest and pass to the South China Sea. Consequently, LMB will meet below-average rainfall in some areas in October. Figures 1 & 2 presented the weather map for 12th to 14th October 2019.