Weekly Dry Season Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 28/04/2020, covering the week from 21 to 27 April 2020

General weather patterns:

From 21 to 27 April 2020, there was no rainfall in the LMB. The weather outlook bulletins (3 months weather forecast) and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They stated that from late April to May 2020, some lowpressure air mass cells develop around the Mekong Region, that can be strengthening to become depressions and tropical cyclones, resulting summer thunderstorms and rain in this period.

Moreover, coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB, resulting in abnormal rainfall in April-May. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 23 and 28 April 2020.

General Situation on water levels of the Mekong River:

This week from 21 to 27 April 2020, water levels at the upper most station of Chiang Sean were increased, varied from 0.08 m to 0.19 m (data from 20 to 27 Apr 2020). As normal practice, after the Sangkran New Year, the released flows at Jinghong have gradually increased water levels downstream at Chiang Saen.

Water levels at Luang Prabang and Chiang Khan are likely impacted by hydropower dam at Xayaburi and upstream hydropower dams. At Lung Prabang, water levels were fluctuated close to its maximum levels, followed the same trend as 2018-2019. Water levels at Chaing Khan (downstream of Xayaburi) were slightly increased but stay above its LTA, varied from 0.06m to 0.21 m. Water levels at stations in the middle part of LMB from Lao’s Vientiane to Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom were followed the same trends from last week inflows, which reached over their LATs.

Follow the same trend, water levels at Mukdahan to Pakse were reached to their LTAs, which considered back to normal condition. This week water levels at stations of Stung Treng, Kratie and Kompong Cham were above their LTAs, while at Chaktomuk, Phnom Penh Port and Prekdam slightly were decreased but still stay close to their LTAs.

For the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, water levels are having been fluctuating below their LTAs due to the daily tidal effect from the sea. The attached hydrograph at each key station is showed in Annex B. Figure 2 presented the stations for river monitoring with model application for river monitoring.

For stations from Chiang Saen and Luang Prabang

Water levels from 21 to 27 April 2020 at Chiang Sean station were increased, varied from 0.01 m to 0.16 m. At Luang Prabang station, water levels were also increased and stay close to its historical maximum levels. Water levels at this station are likely impacted by hydropower dam at Xayaburi and upstream hydropower dams.

For stations from Chiang Khan, Vientiane-Nong Khai and Paksane

Water levels from 21 to 27 April 2020 at Chiang Khan station were likely nominated by upstream hydropower dam of Xayaburi, which drastically increasing from 0.01 m to 0.46 m that bring more increase of water levels of downstream reach at Vientiane and Nong Khai. The current observed water levels at Vientiane, Nong Khai and Paksane were slightly increased and reached over their LTAs.

For stations from Nakhon Phanom to Pakse

Water levels from 21 to 27 April 2020 at Nakhon Phanom to Mukdahan stations were decreased followed the same trend from upstream, varied from -0.02 m to -0.05 m, while at Pakse were increased due to rainfall from upper sub-catchments. This week water levels at these stations were above their LTAs indicating of normal condition.

For stations from Stung Treng to Kompong Cham/ Phnom Penh to Koh Khel/Neak Luong

This week from 21 to 27 April 2020, water levels at stations of Stung Treng, Kratie and Kompong Cham were above their LTAs, while at Chaktomuk, Phnom Penh Port and Prekdam were slightly decreased but stay close to their LTAs. As observing water levels at Neak Luong on the Mekong and Koh Khel on the Bassac there are influencing by tidal from the sea due to the low water level of the Mekong from November 2019 to March 2020 (followed the same trends of 2015-2016).

Tan Chau and Chau Doc

From 21 to 27 April 2020, the 2 tidal stations at Tan Chau and Chau Doc, water levels are having been fluctuating and stay below their LTAs due to the tidal effect from the sea.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Sea surface temperature (SST) variability in the tropics Neutral, which has no major impact in to the South China Sea from March to April 2020.