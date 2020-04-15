Weekly Dry Season Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 07/04/2020, covering the week from 07 to 13 April 2020

General weather patterns:

From 07 to 13 April 2020, there was no rainfall in the LMB. Based on the weather outlook bulletins and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They stated that from March to April 2020, sweltering and dry weather with little humidity will occurs with very hot weather on some days, especially around the Upper Thailand because mostly southerly wind prevails over LMB.

However, sometime coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB, resulting in abnormal rain. They also stated that summer thunderstorms will often occur at short durations over the LMB. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 08 and 13 April 2020.