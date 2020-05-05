Weekly Dry Season Situation Report for the Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 05/05/2020, covering the week from 28 April to 04 May 2020

General weather patterns:

From 28 April to 04 May 2020, there was no rainfall in the LMB. The weather outlook bulletins (3 months weather forecast: May-Jun-Jul) and maps issued by the Thailand Meteorology Department (TMD) were used to verify the weather condition in the LMB. They stated that from May-Jun-Jul 2020, there cover some low-pressures of air mass cells which develop around the Mekong Region, that can be becoming depressions and tropical cyclones, resulting summer thunderstorms and rain in this period. Moreover, coldly high-pressure air masses from China will meet hot air masses already prevailing over LMB, resulting in abnormal rainfall in May-Jun.

According to the Asian Specialized Meteorological Centre (ASMC), there will expect of increasing rainfall amount in May 2020 which consider starting of the Southwest Monsoon is likely in June in the Mekong sub-region. The predicted below normal rainfall in the Mekong region is showed in May 2020. Figure 1 presented the weather map on 04 May 2020 and Figure 2 showed the predicted rainfall in May-Jun-Jul 2020.