Thailand + 5 more

Weekly Dry Season Situation Report in the Lower Mekong River Basin - Prepared on: 09/03/2021, covering the week from 02 March 2021 to 08 March 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Introduction

This Weekly Dry Season Situation Report presents a preliminary analysis of the weekly hydrological situation in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) for the period from 2-8 March 2021.

The trend and outlook for water levels are also presented.

This analysis is based on the daily hydro-meteorological data provided by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Member Countries – Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Viet Nam – and on satellite data.

All water level indicated in this report refers to an above zero gauge of each station.

The report covers the following topics that are updated weekly:

  • General weather patterns, including rainfall patterns over the LMB

  • Water levels in the LMB, including in the Tonle Sap Lake

  • Flash flood and drought situation in the LMB

  • Weather, water level and flash flood forecast, and

  • Possible implications.

Mekong River water levels are updated daily and can be accessed from: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/bulletin_wet.php.

Drought monitoring and forecasting information is available at: http://droughtforecast.mrcmekong.org

Flash flood information is accessible at: http://ffw.mrcmekong.org/ffg.php

Related Content