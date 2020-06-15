Weather Warning: "Tropical storm “NURI”" (No. 9 Time Issued June 14, 2020)

At 7.00 a.m. today (14 June, 2020), tropical storm “NURI” over the upper South China Sea made landfall over Yangjiang Guangdong province China and downgraded into tropical depression. At 10.00 a.m.,

It is centered at latitude 21.8 degrees North, longitude 111.7 degrees East. With maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/hr, the storm is moving northwest inland and weaken gradually.

The stronger southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the low pressure covers upper Laos. More rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Thailand. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions.

Affected areas are as followings:

14 June 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin,

Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram,

Nakhon Pathom and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

15-16 June 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin,

Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram,

Nakhon Pathom and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

This final advisory is in effect on 14 June 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

This first weather advisory about heavy to very heavy rain will be issued at 14 June 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department