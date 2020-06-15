Weather Warning: "Tropical storm “NURI”" (No. 8 Time Issued June 14, 2020)

At 4.00 a.m., tropical storm “NURI” over the upper South China Sea was centered about 90 km northeast of Yangjiang Guangdong, China or latitude 21.3 degrees North, longitude 112.7 degrees East. With maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/hr, the storm is moving northwest at a speed of about 18 km/hr. It is forecast to make landfall over Yangjiang Guangdong, China by today (14 June).

The stronger southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand while the low pressure covers upper Laos. More rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Thailand. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions.

Affected areas are as followings:

14-15 June 2020

North: Mae Hong Son Province, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

16 June 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom.

East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

The advisory is in effect on 14 June 2020, at 5.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 14 June 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department