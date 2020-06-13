Weather Warning: "Tropical storm “NURI”" (No. 4 Time Issued June 13, 2020)

At 04.00 a.m., tropical storm “NURI” over the upper South China Sea or at 18.0 degrees north, latitude 116.0 degrees east. With maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/hr. The storm is moving northwest at a speed of about 20 km/hr. This storm is expected to make landfall over the South of China during 13-14 June. During 13-16 June the southwest monsoon will strengthen with more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions.

Affected areas are as followings:

On 13 June 2020

Northeast: Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bung Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan,

Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.

During 14-15 June 2020

North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Prathom, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

On 16 June 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Prathom.

East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ranong and Phangnga.

The wind and waves over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will strengthen. The wave height in the Andaman Sea raise up to about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower.

The advisory is in effect on 13 June 2020, at 5.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 13 June 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department