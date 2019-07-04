Weather Warning: "Tropical Storm “Mun” in the Upper South China Sea" (No. 10 Time Issued : July 4, 2019)

At 4.00 a.m. on 4 July 2019, the tropical storm “Mun” over the Gulf of Tonkin. It was making landfall upper Vietnam, due 65 km. southeast of Hanoi, Vietnam or at latitude 20.7 degree north and longitude 106.4 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 65 km/hr. It is moving northwest at a speed 15 km/hr. Expected it will downgrade to tropical depression and low pressure cell in the next time. Torrential rains with strong winds are also possible over Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. People should be aware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods. Travelers should follow the weather updated closely.

Affected areas are as following:

4 July 2019

North: Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.

North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon,

Khon Kaen Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

In addition, the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger with the strong wind rises the waves up to 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf has waves about 2 meters high. Both seas see waves above 3 meters high in thundershower areas where all ships should keep off. Small boats remain inshore. Please stay tuned for the weather update closely.

The advisory is in effect on 4 July 2019, at 5.00 a.m.

The next issue will be at 4 July 2019, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Phuwieng Prakhammintara

(Mr. Phuwieng Prakhammintara)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department