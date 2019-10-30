30 Oct 2019

Weather Warning "Tropical Storm MATMO, category 3" - No. 7 Time Issued : October 30, 2019

At 1.00 a.m. LST on 30 October, the category 2 (depression) over the Middle China Sea developed to the tropical storm MATMO, category 3. At 4.00 a.m., this storm was due 300 kilometer east of Vinh, Vietnam or latitude 13.3 degree north, longitude 112.0 degree east. It has maximum sustained winds of 74 km/hr and moving west at a speed of 20 km/hr. It is expected to make landfall over the Central of Vietnam by today, then move to Cambodia in the next few days. This cause is effect weather condition of Thailand in lower Northeast, lower Central, the East, and upper South. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over the areas. People should beware of the weather conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

Affected areas are as following:

30-31 October, Heavy to very Heavy Rain

Northeast: Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin,

Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong,

Sing Buri, Lop Buri, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.

1-2 November, Heavy Rain

Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Southern: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

During 29-31 Oct, 2019, the moderate high-pressure areas from China extend to cover the upper Vietnam and expected. The upper Thailand is cool weather and temperature dropping 3-5 °C in the North and upper Northeast. People in the upper Thailand should take care your health.

The northeast monsoon prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen. Isolated heavy rain is likely in the South. The moderate wind and waves are likely in the Gulf of Thailand, Surat Thani upwards: 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters in the thundershower areas and Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: about 2 meters high and above 2 meters high in the thundershower areas. People in the south should beware of the severe condition. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers areas.

Stay tuned for the weather updated.

The advisory is in effect on 30 October 2019, at 5.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 30 October 2019, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Phuwieng Prakhammintara

(Mr. Phuwieng Prakhammintara)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department

