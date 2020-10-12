Weather Warning: "Tropical Storm LINFA over middle South China Sea” - No. 4 Time Issued : October 11, 2020

At 10.00 a.m. a Category 3 Tropical Storm LINFA made landfall over Quang Ngai, Vietnam or latitude 15.0 degrees north, longitude 108.9 degrees east, with sustained wind of 75 km/hr. It is moving west at a speed of about 30 km/hr and tending to weaken to a Category 2 tropical depression and a Category 1 active low-pressure cell, respectively. Isolated heavy rains with strong winds affects the eastern part of the lower northeastern provinces: Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buriram, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. From 11–12 October, continuous rainfall and some heavy will be forecast for the lower central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper south. People should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

In the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the strong wind forces the wave up to 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore.

The advisory is in effect on 11 October 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 11 October 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Kornravee Sitthichivapak

(Miss Kornravee Sitthichivapak)

for Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department