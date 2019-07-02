Weather Warning: "Tropical Depression in South China Sea" (No. 3 Time Issued : July 2, 2019)

At 10.00 a.m. on 2 July, the tropical depression in the upper South China Sea is due 230km southeast of Hainan or at latitude 18.5 degree north and longitude 113.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds about 55 km/hr. It is moving west northwest at a speed 15 km/hr to make landfall between upper Vietnam and China from 3-4 July. Torrential rains with gusty winds are also possible over the North, the Northeast and the East. People should be aware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods. Travelers should follow the weather updated closely.

Affected areas are as following:

2 July 2019

North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak and Phetchabun

North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

East: Chanthaburi and Trat

3-4 July 2019

North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak and Phetchabun

North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin,

Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri including Bangkok and vicinity

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket

In addition, the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger with the strong wind rises the waves up to 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf has waves about 2 meters high. Both seas see waves above 3 meters high in thundershower areas where all ships should keep off. Small boats remain inshore. Please stay tuned for the weather update closely.

The advisory is in effect on 2 July 2019, at 11.00 a.m.

The next issue will be at 2 July 2019, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Phuwieng Prakhammintara

(Mr. Phuwieng Prakhammintara)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department