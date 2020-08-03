Weather Warning: "The category 3 Tropical Storm “SINLAKU” " (No. 7 Time Issued August 2, 2020)

At 10.00 a.m. LST on 2 Aug, the category 3 Tropical storm “SINLAKU” made landfall over Vietnam. It was center at Thanh Hoa, Veitnam or latitude 19.9 degree north, longitude 105.9 degree east with maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/hr. The storm was moving west-northwest at speed 15 km/hr. It is forecast to downgrade to tropical depression over Laos before downgrading to the low cell.

The strong monsoon though lies across the North and the upper Northeast into tropical storm “SINLAKU”. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. Heavy to very heavy rain are likely in many areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather update.

Affected areas are as following:

During 2 - 3 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakam, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

On 4 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

The strong wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. The wave height in the Andaman Sea raise up to 2-4 meters, 2-3 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 4 meters high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore including keeping away from thundershower until 4 August 2020.

The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” is forecast to make landfall over Taiwan and China during 3-4 August 2020. The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” has no effect on Thailand.

This advisory is in effect on 2 August 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

The next issue will be at 2 August 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department