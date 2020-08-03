Weather Warning: "The category 3 Tropical Storm “SINLAKU” " (No. 6 Time Issued August 2, 2020)

At 4.00 a.m. LST on 2 Aug, the category 3 Tropical storm “SINLAKU” over Tokin Bay and lay centered at about 160 kilometers east of Vinh, Vietnam or latitude 19.5 degree north, longitude 106.8 degree east with maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/hr. The storm was moving west at speed 15 km/hr. It is forecast to make landfall Vinh, Vietnam by today (2 Aug 2020) and downgrade to tropical depression with move pass cover Laos next times.

The strong monsoon though lies across the North and the Northeast into tropical storm “SINLAKU” over Tokin Bay. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. More rain is likely over Thailand with heavy to very heavy rain in some place in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather update.

Affected areas are as following:

On 2 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakam, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

During 3-4 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phetchabun,

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

The strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. The wave height in the Andaman Sea raise up to 2-3 meters, about 2 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower. Small boats should keep ashore until 4 August 2020.

The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” overs the East of Taiwan. It is forecast to make landfall Taiwan and China during 3-4 August 2020. The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” has no significant impact on Thailand.

This advisory is in effect on 2 August 2020, at 5.00 a.m.

The next issue will be at 2 August 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department