Weather Warning: "The category 3 Tropical Storm “SINLAKU” " (No. 4 Time Issued August 1, 2020)

At 4.00 p.m. LST on 1 Aug, the category 2 Tropical Depression over the coast of Hainan China which upgrade to the category 3 Tropical storm and lay centered at about 300 kilometers east of Vinh, Vietnam or latitude 18.9 degree north, longitude 108.3 degree east with maximum sustained winds of about 65 km/hr. The storm was moving west-northwest at speed 20 km/hr. It is forecast to make landfall upper Vietnam by tomorrow (2 Aug 2020) and downgrade to tropical depression with move pass cover Laos. The strong monsoon though lies across the North and the Northeast into tropical Depression over the coast of Hainan China. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. More rain is likely over Thailand with heavy to very heavy rain in some place in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather update.

Affected areas are as following:

During 1-2 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakam, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chaiyaphum.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sakaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

During 3-4 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phetchabun,

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Central: Ratchaburi, Samut Songkham, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sakaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

The strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. The wave height in the Andaman Sea raise up to 2-3 meters, about 2 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 3 meters high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershower. Small boats should keep ashore

until 4 August 2020.

The category 2 Tropical Depression overs the East of Taiwan. It is forecast to make landfall Taiwan and China. The category 2 Tropical Depression is not affected Thailand.

This advisory is in effect on 1 August 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

The next issue will be at 1 August 2020, at 11.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department