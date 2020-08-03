Weather Warning: "The category 2 Tropical Depression “SINLAKU” " (No. 9 Time Issued August 2, 2020)

At 10.00 p.m. LST on 2 Aug, the category 3 Tropical storm “SINLAKU” has downgraded to the category 2 Tropical depression “SINLAKU” over Huaphan, Laos or latitude 20.5 degree north, longitude 104.0 degree east with maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/hr. This storm was moving west at the speed of 20 km/hr. It is expected to downgrade to the low cell by tomorrow (3 August).

The strong monsoon though lies across the North into tropical depression “SINLAKU”. The strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain are likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the Eastern and southern regions. People in the risk areas should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather update.

Affected areas are as following:

During 2 - 3 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakam and Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

On 4 August 2020:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, and Tak.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Prachua Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

The strong wind waves are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf. The wave height in the Andaman Sea raise up to 2-4 meters, 2-3 meters in the Gulf of Thailand and above 4 meters high in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore including keeping away from thundershower until 4 August 2020.

The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” is forecast to make landfall over Zhejiang, China during 3-4 August 2020. The category 3 Tropical storm “HAGUPIT” has no effect on Thailand.

This advisory is in effect on 2 August 2020, at 11.00 p.m.

The next issue will be at 3 August 2020, at 5.00 a.m.

Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department