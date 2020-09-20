Weather Warning: "Category 2 Tropical Depression “NOUL” - No. 16 Time Issued : September 19, 2020

At 1.00 p.m. on 19 September, Category 2 tropical depression NOUL over Khaokho, Phetchabun was downgraded to category 1 active low cell over Phitsanulok. The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. Continuous rainfall with some heavy remain in much of the North, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Beware of strong winds by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings Affected areas are as follows

19 September: Heavy rain

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun

Northeast: Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket.

20 September: Heavy rain

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Chai Nat

East: Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Ranong

The strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershowers more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore lasting 20 September.

This final advisory is in effect on 19 September 2020, at 5.00 p.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department