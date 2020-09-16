Weather Warning: "Category 2 Tropical Depression in Middle South China Sea" - No. 2 Time Issued : September 16, 2020

At 1.00 a.m. today (16 September), Category 2 tropical depression over the middle South China Sea intensified into Category 3 tropical storm NOUL. At 4 a.m. it was centered at latitude 13.0 degrees north, longitude 118.2 degrees east, with sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of about 15 km/hr to make landfall over middle Vietnam. It will then move into the upper Northeast of Thailand from 18-20 September. The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger with more rain. Torrential rain will be possible with strong winds first in the Northeast, then the North, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff.

Affected areas are as follows

18 September: Heavy to very heavy rain

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom,

Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,

Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Chareon,

Yasothon and Roi Et.

East: Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

19 September: Heavy to very heavy rain

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom,

Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,

Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Chareon,

Yasothon and Roi Et.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chainat and Nakhon Sawan

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong,

Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket,

Krabi, Trang and Satun

20 September: Heavy rain

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphanburi and Chainat

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the wind waves will be stronger with the waves 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea, about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand, and more than 3 meters high in thundershowers. All ships keep ashore.

The advisory is in effect on 16 September 2020, at 5.00 a.m.

This next issue will be at 16 September 2020, at 11.00 a.m.

(Signed) Gp.Capt. Somsak Khaosuwan

(Somsak Khaosuwan)

Director-General

Thai Meteorological Department