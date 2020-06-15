Water still low in major Korat reservoirs

Authorities hope tropical storm Nuri will bring some relief

WRITER: PRASIT TANGPRASERT

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Water levels in five major reservoirs in this northeastern province remain at just 28% of their holding capacities, but authorities hope tropical storm Nuri will help ease the problem.

Even though the rainy season is now under way, the amount of rainfall volume flowing into some reservoirs was still very small, according to Kiarttisak Nukaew, director of Regional Irrigation Office 8.

As of Saturday, he said, the five major reservoirs — Lam Takhong, Mun Bon, Lam Sae, Lam Phra Ploeng and Lam Nang Rong — held just 182.19 million cubic metres of water, or 18.1% of their combined capacity of 1,006.9 million cu m.

In the same week last year, the five reservoirs held twice as much water, 362.65 million cu m, as they do now, he added.

On Friday, only 96,000 cu m of water flowed into the reservoirs, but 175,000 cu m per day had to be discharged, he said.

Mr Kiarttisak said high amounts of rainfall were needed to fill up the five reservoirs.

The Meteorological Department predicts that tropical storm Nuri, which formed in the South China Sea on Friday, will bring heavy rain to Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday and Monday.