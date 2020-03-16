Water agencies lay down measures to deal with drought; rainy season

BANGKOK(NNT) - The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, has attended a meeting to discuss water management in lowland areas along the Chao Phraya River, address water shortages and prepare for the rainy season this year.

Gen. Prawit, in his capacity as the director of national water administration, attended the meeting of subcommittees responsible for implementing the country’s water management masterplan and overseeing water resource management at the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR). The meeting addressed the drought situation nationwide and laid down measures to mitigate the people’s supply problems. The meeting resolved that relevant agencies will allocate 1.65 billion cubic meters of water between May 1 and July 31, 2020, to ensure sufficient water for daily use and consumption while maintaining the ecosystem. Concerning rice farming in lowland areas, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is expected to have only 436 million cubic meters of water in reserve during the dry spell. The department is however, able to distribute water for agricultural use to 265,000 rai of land in Bang Rakam district of Phitsanulok province.

Relevant agencies plan to allocate 65 million cubic meters of water in the first phase, from March to April, and 245 million cubic meters in the second phase, from May to July, to prepare for the harvesting season in August.

The location will then be used as a water retention area to ease the impact of flooding in Sukhothai province. It will also reduce the flow of water into the Chao Phraya River Basin. The meeting ordered related units to provide the information to farmers and members of the public in lowland areas of the 13 provinces along the Chao Phraya River.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th