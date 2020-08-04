Vietnam, Laos, Thailand - Tropical Cyclone SINLAKU update (GDACS, NOAA, Copernicus EMS, Reliefweb, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone SINLAKU's passage over the Gulf of Tonkin, northern Vietnam and northern Laos on 1-3 August, caused heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge across the region.

According to media reports, 4 have died, 2 in Loei Province (northern Thailand), and 2 in Hoa Binh and Quang Ninh Provinces (north-east Vietnam). More than 1,000 people have been affected and over 200 houses damaged in Xayaboury Province (northern Laos).

The Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated on 3 August to support the damage assessment across northern Vietnam.