Vaccine Donation to Thailand by Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (Quad)

Based on the needs of the government of Thailand, approximately 200,000 doses of vaccines manufactured in India were jointly donated by the Quad countries to Thailand as an initiative of the Quad Vaccine Partnership. On April 21, with the attendance of H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, handing-over ceremony was held in Bangkok by the Quad representatives in Thailand, including H.E. Mr. Nashida Kazuya, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand.

In her speech on behalf of the Quad, H.E. Ms. Suchitra Durai, Ambassador of India to Thailand highlighted the Quad member's contributions to ensure equitable access to vaccines and to combat COVID-19 in the Indo-Pacific region and the world, including the Quad countries’ bilateral donations that amount to approximately 4.5 million doses of vaccines. In response, Minister Anutin expressed his gratitude for the Quad Vaccine Partnership.

In Ambassador Nashida’s speech, he introduced Japan’s vaccine-related support, including approximately 2 million doses of vaccines donated from Japan to Thailand, as well as Japan’s equipment assistance through "Last One Mile Support" for cold chain development and oxygen concentrators for the treatment of the disease, and indicated Japan’s intention to cooperate with Thailand to fight against COVID-19. Moreover, in H.E. Mr. Allan McKinnon, Ambassador of Australia and H.E. Mr. James Wayman, the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America’s speech, mentioning their support for vaccination programs, human resource development, and data management, the Quad member's comprehensive vaccine-related support in Thailand were demonstrated.

Since the launch of the Quad Vaccine Experts Group at the Quad Leaders’ Video Conference in March 2021, the four countries have led global efforts to COVID-19 response, including through donating approximately 600 million doses of vaccines, in addition to financial contributions to the COVAX AMC of approximately $5.2 billion (including pledges). The four countries continuously promote efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines globally, especially in the Indo-Pacific region as well as to strengthen preparedness against future health crises.