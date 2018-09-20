Uttaradit on alert for more landslides, floods

Uttaradit: Two districts of Tha Pla and Laplae are on full alert for flash floods and landslides after torrential rain lashed wide areas over the past 24 hours due to tropical storm Mangkhut, according to the provincial office.

Provincial governor Theerawat Wutthikhun issued an urgent message to government units in the districts telling them to be on full alert as heavy downpours continued yesterday.

The warning was also relayed to residents living in disaster-prone villages, particularly in tambon Nang Phaya in Tha Pla district and tambon Mae Poon in Laplae.

The tambons were both drenched yesterday, with tambon Nang Phaya recording record-high rainfall of 92 millimetres and tambon Mae Poon recording 90ml.

Emergency teams were on standby with rescue equipment and vehicles ready for deployment and a network of volunteers was preparing to warn residents to beware of the danger spots.