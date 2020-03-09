U.S. Provides Personal Protective Equipment to the Royal Thai Government to assist COVID-19 Response

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 9, 2020 — United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Regional Development Mission for Asia Mission Director Peter A. Malnak handed over personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Ministry of Public Health in Nonthaburi today as part of the United States’ assistance to Thailand to respond to novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, first identified in Wuhan, China. This assistance package comes at the request of the Thai Ministry of Public Health.

The equipment includes 10,000 gloves, 5,000 surgical masks, 5,000 surgical gowns, 5,000 respirator masks, 5,000 shoe covers, 5,100 surgical caps, 2,500 face shields, and 500 protective goggles. The Royal Thai Government will distribute this equipment to health clinics in areas in greatest need of the supplies.

“Today’s handover of personal protective equipment is another example of the strong partnership between the United States and the Royal Thai Government, whose collaboration in addressing emerging disease threats spans decades,” said Mission Director Malnak. “These critical supplies from the American people will help support medical professionals and health workers as Thailand responds to COVID-19.”

“This is a lesson to strengthen our public health system not only in Thailand but also worldwide,” remarked Dr. Tanarak Plipat, Deputy Director General, Department of Disease Control of the Ministry of Public Health. "We are taking this opportunity to express our appreciation to the American people for supporting personal protective equipment which helps Thai health care professionals for COVID-19 response.”

In addition to this emergency assistance, and broader coordination on COVID-19 diagnostic capacity across the ASEAN region, the United States works in close partnership with the Royal Thai Government on a range of programs to combat infectious diseases in the region. In response to these challenges, USAID is building upon over a decade of support in the campaign against avian influenza, and through its Global Health Security program.

