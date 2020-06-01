UNHCR welcomes Japan’s contribution to support forcibly displaced persons in Thailand amid COVID-19 outbreak

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the contribution of USD 450,000 made by the Government of Japan to support the prevention of the further spread of COVID-19 in Thailand.

COVID-19 impacts everyone and displaced persons in Thailand are at the same risk of contracting and transmitting the virus as local populations. However, these groups can be particularly vulnerable as a result of challenges they may face meeting basic needs, accessing information about COVID-19 and obtaining hygiene items or medical support.

“This generous contribution of the Government of Japan will allow UNHCR to share information on hygiene measures with displaced persons in urban areas to ensure that they are well informed about recommended public health practices,” said Mr. Giuseppe De Vincentiis, UNHCR’s Representative in Thailand.

“It will also go towards providing support to the most vulnerable individual cases of displaced persons allowing them to meet some of their basic needs and contribute to overall social stability in urban areas in Thailand, complementing the efforts of the Royal Thai Government.”

In response to the COVID-19 global humanitarian appeal, the Government of Japan has generously donated a total of USD 23.9 million to support the prevention of further spread of COVID-19 in several countries in the Asia-Pacific, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, His Excellency Mr. NASHIDA Kazuya stated: “In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the region and the world, it is crucial for the international community to make concerted efforts, and I hope that Japan’s assistance through UNHCR would help prevent further spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable individuals in Thailand.”

He added: “Japan and Thailand can strengthen a close cooperation to take necessary measures to defeat COVID-19 in Thailand and the region.”

While the wellbeing of displaced persons and other persons of concern remains at the center of its prevention and response efforts, UNHCR also stands in solidarity with the Thai people and continues to coordinate with and support the ongoing efforts of the Royal Thai Government to put appropriate measures in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.