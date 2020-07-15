Thailand + 1 more
UNHCR Thailand Mae Hong Son Field Office Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2019
Attachments
The Mae Hong Son Field Office operates in four temporary shelters: Ban Mai Nai Soi (BMN), Ban Mae Surin (BMS),
Mae Ra Ma Luang (MRML) Mae La Oon (MLO)
A total of 29,747 Myanmar refugees reside in these four temporary shelters, with the majority comprising members of the Karen ethnic minority group in South East Myanmar.
UNHCR works with the Royal Thai Government (RTG), international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection and durable solutions needs of this group
Temporary Shelters
Ban Mai Nai Soi (BMN) Temporary Shelter is located in Muang District, Mae Hong Son Province. It is the result of the consolidation of Ban Tractor and Ban Kwai temporary shelters in 1996.
Ban Mae Surin (BMS) is located in Khun Yuam District, Mae Hong Son Province. It was established in 1992.
Mae Ra Ma Luang (MRM) Temporary Shelter is located in Sob Moei District, Mae Hong Son Province. It opened in February 1995 to host an influx of ethnic Karen refugees.
Mae La Oon (MLO) Temporary Shelter is located in Sob Moei District, Mae Hong Son Province. It was officially established in March 2004, following a relocation exercise from other sites commencing in 2003