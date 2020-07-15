UNHCR Thailand Mae Hong Son Field Office Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2019

The Mae Hong Son Field Office operates in four temporary shelters: Ban Mai Nai Soi (BMN), Ban Mae Surin (BMS),

Mae Ra Ma Luang (MRML) Mae La Oon (MLO)

A total of 29,747 Myanmar refugees reside in these four temporary shelters, with the majority comprising members of the Karen ethnic minority group in South East Myanmar.

UNHCR works with the Royal Thai Government (RTG), international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection and durable solutions needs of this group

Temporary Shelters