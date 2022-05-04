UNHCR Thailand Fact Sheet (31 March 2022)

In Thailand, populations of concerninclude91,401Myanmar refugees, 5,155urban asylum-seekers and refugees and 561,329persons registered by the Royal Thai Government (RTG) as stateless.

Myanmar refugees reside in 9 temporary shelters on the Thai Myanmarborder, while urban asylum-seekers and refugees and stateless persons reside in differentareas of the country

UNHCR works with the RTG, international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection, assistance and durable solutions needsof these groups