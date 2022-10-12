UNHCR Thailand Fact Sheet (30 September 2022)

In Thailand, populations of concern include 91,040 Myanmar refugees, 4,812 urban asylumseekers and refugees, and 566,686 persons registered by the Royal Thai Government (RTG) as stateless.

Myanmar refugees reside in nine temporary shelters on the Thai-Myanmar border, while urban asylum-seekers, refugees, and stateless persons reside in different areas of the country.

UNHCR works with the RTG, international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection, assistance, and durable solutions needs of these groups.