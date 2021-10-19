UNHCR Thailand Fact Sheet (30 September 2021)

Populations of concern include 91,479 Myanmar refugees, 5,253 urban asylum-seekers and refugees and 553,969 persons registered by the Royal Thai Government (RTG) as stateless.

Myanmar refugees reside in 9 temporary shelters on the ThaiMyanmar border, while urban asylum-seekers and refugees and stateless persons reside in different areas of the country.

UNHCR works with the RTG, international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection, assistance and durable solutions needs of these groups.