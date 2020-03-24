UNHCR renews commitment to support forcibly displaced and stateless persons during COVID-19 pandemic

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is renewing its commitment to provide essential assistance to its persons of concern in Thailand in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing that these groups are in need of ongoing solidarity and support.

UNHCR persons of concern in Thailand include refugees living in nine temporary shelters on the Thai-Myanmar border, refugees and asylum-seekers in urban areas and stateless persons. UNHCR works with the Thai Government, international agencies, NGOs and donors to address the protection, assistance and durable solutions needs of these groups.

UNHCR has temporarily adjusted its activities including engagement with persons of concern in line with World Health Organization (WHO) advisories to maintain social distancing to reduce infection risk and curb the spread of the virus within Thailand, as well as to ensure that it continues to serve its persons of concern in the safest way possible.

“The outbreak is a global challenge that must be addressed through solidarity and cooperation,” said Mr. Giuseppe De Vincentiis, UNHCR’s Representative in Thailand.

“While the wellbeing of our persons of concern remains at the centre of our prevention and response efforts, UNHCR also stands in solidarity with the Thai people and continues to coordinate with and support the ongoing efforts of the Thai Government to put appropriate measures in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Together with its partners, UNHCR in Thailand continues to explore ways to boost its preparedness, prevention and response activities to address the immediate public health needs of POC communities prompted by COVID-19, including through ongoing proactive outreach with these groups.

