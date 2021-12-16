Thailand + 1 more
UNHCR, the Refugee Agency is aware of protests sparked in Mae La refugee camp
“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is aware of protests sparked in Mae La refugee camp with some unfortunate heightened tensions and damage to some assets last night. We encourage all parties to establish a peaceful dialogue to address the concerns of refugees. It would appear the protest comes in light of worsened living conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic and UNHCR stands ready to support relevant stakeholders to find peaceful dialogue and reconciliation in a conducive environment.”