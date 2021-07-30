UK donates 415,000 AZ doses

The United Kingdom will donate more than 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, while the United States has pledged to provide 2.5 million doses.

The UK Foreign Office will deliver 415,040 donated doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand next month, the British embassy said on its Twitter account yesterday.

It is part of the 9-million-plus doses which the UK government is donating to other countries and the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) programme. Five million are being offered to Covax while the other 4 million doses will be shared directly with countries in need.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanks the UK for the donation.

Meanwhile, Thai-born US senator Tammy Duckworth said early this week the US government would provide 2.5 million doses of vaccine to Thailand to underline close relations between the two nations.

Speaking in an online forum organised by the East-West Center on Tuesday, she said Thailand would receive 2.5 million doses of vaccines to underline the long-standing close relations between the two countries.

That figure includes the 1.54 million doses of Pfizer vaccine which the US administration has already donated to Thailand.

The shipment is due to be delivered today. Of the doses, 700,000 are for medical personnel; 645,000 for the elderly, those living with seven chronic diseases and pregnant women; 150,000 for foreign residents; and 45,000 for research programmes.