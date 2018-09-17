Typhoon to bring heavy rain in North, Northeast Sept 17-19

Typhoon Mangkhut, now over the South China Sea, is expected to cause heavy rain in the North and Northeast during Sept 17-19, prompting the Thai Meteorological Department to issue a warning of possible flash floods, river overflows and landslides.

According to the department's 11am weather forecast, as of 10am on Sunday typhoon Mangkhut was about 160 kilometres southeast of Macau, Guangdong County, China, with a maximum sustained wind speed of about 140 kilometres per hour.

The storm was moving west-northwest at a speed of about 30km/hr and is expected to hit southern Guangdong on Sunday night. It is then likely to weaken into a tropical storm, tropical depression and finally a low-pressure area.

From Sept 17-19, heavy rain is predicted in the North and Northeast of Thailand. People should beware of possible flash floods, river overflows and landslides.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger, leading to continuous rain, sometimes heavy, across the Central region, the East and the South's west coast.

From Sept 16-20, waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to be 2-4 metres high, accompanied by thundershowers, and 2-3m high in the upper Gulf of Thailand. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore.

People along the coastline should beware of inshore surges, the department said.