28 Aug 2019

Tropical Storm ‘Podul’ to shower Thailand

Report
from Khaosod English
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich, Staff Reporter

BANGKOK — A tropical storm gaining strength over the South China Sea is expected to shower Thailand over the weekend, the Thai Meteorological Department announced Wednesday.

Tropical storm Podul will shower the north and Isaan. Meanwhile southwestern monsoon winds from the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will shower everything but those regions. So expect nationwide showers, from whichever storm.

Until Monday, Bangkok, the north, Isaan, and southern provinces along the Andaman Sea will see an 80 percent chance of rain. Eastern provinces should see a 70 percent chance, and the central and southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand will see a 60 percent chance.

On Tuesday, Podul swept across Luzon in the Philippines and regained strength in the South China Sea. It’s projected to hit Hainan on Thursday before making its way to Vietnam and Laos.

