Tropical storm Barijat and Typhoon Mangkhut to affect Thailand next week

BANGKOK, 13th September 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has reported that tropical storm Barijat is moving across lower China towards Vietnam today.

Meteorological Department Director Chalalai Chaemphol indicated that the storm, which is packing winds up to 70 kilometers per hour and traveling 20 kilometers per hour through the South China Sea, will pass over Hong Kong, Hainan and southern China today before arriving in Vietnam by tomorrow. The storm will combine with a monsoon system covering the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, resulting in increased rain in Thailand’s northeast.

Typhoon Mangkhut is expected to follow from the Pacific Ocean, passing over Luzon Island in the Philippines to reach Taiwan between September 14 and 15 before entering the South China Sea and again bringing monsoon conditions to Thailand during the period between September 17 and 19.

Provinces in the upper northeast have been warned of the rainy conditions and possible flash flooding. Farmers have been told to protect their crops, and riverside communities are at risk of overflows. Citizens are urged to follow weather reports and warnings from the Meteorological Department.

Information and Source

Reporter : Itiporn Lakarnchua

Rewriter : Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th