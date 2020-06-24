Their Majesties Donate a Modular Swab Unit as Royal Contribution

watchariya.l

To prepare for a possible new wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously bestowed 20 hospitals nationwide with modular swab units, produced by Siam Cement Group (SCG). One of the royally granted modular swab units was given to Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital, the Thai Red Cross Society (TRCS). Mr. Phan Wannamethee, Secretary General of the Thai Red Cross Society, together with Mr.Thammasak Rattanathanya, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province, Assoc. Prof. Sophon Napathorn, M.D., Director of Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital, TRCS, and Mr. Wachirachai Koonamwattana, Head of Living Solution Business, SCG Cement-Building Materials Company Limited, attended the royal presentation ceremony on 22 May 2020 at Kaset Snidvongs Building, Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital

At each modular swab unit, a screening system ensures safety for medical workers as it provides separated areas for doctors and patients while the unit is pressure-controlled which decreases the risks of infections for medical professionals and those being screened for the COVID-19 virus. The installation of each swab unit can be completed within three days in a space-constrained area.