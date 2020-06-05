Thailand, Winds and Storms in North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern Regions (06:00 Jun 4 2020)

Description

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation as follows

Public situation

1.1 Windstorm situation

From the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand.There is a low pressure cell covering upper Vietnam. Causing Thailand to have thunderstorm and strong gust in the period 01 June - present, affected area 10 Mon (Lampang, Phichit, Nakhon PhanomKalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo) 25, District 47, Tambon 104,

478 public houses received damage

No casualties and deaths.

At present, the situation has been resolved in every province

Additional Data

Country: Thailand Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern Regions

Casualties

Affected Families: 478

Affected Persons: 2390

Damages

Damaged houses: 478