Thailand
Thailand, Winds and Storms in North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern Regions (06:00 Jun 4 2020)
Description
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation as follows
- Public situation
1.1 Windstorm situation
From the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand.There is a low pressure cell covering upper Vietnam. Causing Thailand to have thunderstorm and strong gust in the period 01 June - present, affected area 10 Mon (Lampang, Phichit, Nakhon PhanomKalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo) 25, District 47, Tambon 104,
478 public houses received damage
No casualties and deaths.
At present, the situation has been resolved in every province
Additional Data
Country: Thailand Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern Regions
Casualties
Affected Families: 478
Affected Persons: 2390
Damages
Damaged houses: 478