Thailand + 1 more
Thailand, Vietnam - Floods (GDACS, NOAA-CPC, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2021)
- Widespread floods, flash floods and landslides have been recorded in northern and central Vietnam and northern Thailand following the influence of the tropical cyclone DIANMU since 23 September.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Vietnam, three people are still missing, three others have been injured, more than 13,600 people have been affected and 2,725 houses damaged. In Thailand, at least 300,000 people have been affected in 27 Provinces.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most of Thailand and moderate rain is expected over southern Vietnam.