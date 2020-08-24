Thailand + 1 more
Thailand, Vietnam - Floods and Landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)
- Heavy rain on 22-23 August caused flooding and landslides across northern Vietnam and northern Thailand, resulting in fatalities and damage.
- In northern Vietnam, 6 people died, 6 were injured and over 300 houses were damaged across Vinh Phuc, Lao Cai, Son La, Lai Chau and Thai Nguyen Provinces. Many roads have been blocked by landslides in the mountaineous areas of Lai Chao and Lao Cai Provinces.
- In northern Thailand, media report one death in Nan Province and over 4,000 houses damaged across Nan, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Lampang, and Phrae provinces.
- More heavy rain is forecast over north and north-eastern Thailand, northern, and southern Vietnam over the next 24 hours.