Thailand: Umpiem Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 11,155 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 50% Female | 50% Male

Age: 62% 18 years and above | 30% 5-17 years | 8% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 86% Karen | 8% Burman | 2% Mon | 4% Other

Religion: 43% Buddhist | 36% Christian | 21% Muslim

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Umpiem Temporary Shelter is in Phop Phra District, approximately 13 kilometers from the ThaiMyanmar border and 86 kilometers from Mae Sot. It has a surface area of 195 acres (0.8 sq. km).

Background

• Umpiem Temporary Shelter was established in 1999 to accommodate refugees relocated from the previous Huaykalok and Mawker temporary shelters which were subject to crossborder attacks at that time, requiring the transfer of their residents to a new and safer location.

• The population of Umpiem largely comprises refugees from southeast Myanmar fleeing armed conflict.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for administration in the nine temporary shelters. The Umpiem Camp Commander is the Deputy District Officer of Phop Phra District. A refugee Camp Committee is directly involved in the governance of Umpiem Temporary Shelter, and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• A Thai Ranger is stationed near the temporary shelter to monitor security. Territory Defense Volunteers known as Or Sors are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security in Umpiem Temporary Shelter.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld. As of 30 June 2019, 2,704 birth certificates have been issued in Umpiem Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the ThaiMyanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 14,472 individuals have been resettled from Umpiem Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, a total of 224 individuals (54 families) from Umpiem Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.

