Thailand - Tropical cyclone PABUK update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Thailand Meteorological Department, Indian Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 08 Jan 2019 — View Original
Tropical cyclone PABUK made landfall in the Nakhon Si Thammarat province on 4 January. As of 8 January at 8.00 UTC, four people have reportedly been killed, approximately 700 000 evacuated and at least 2 000 homes damaged.