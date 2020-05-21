Thailand, Thunderstorms and Gusts in North, Northeast, and Central Regions (06:00 May 19 2020)

Description

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation as follows:

1. Windstorm

From the cyclone situation of "Am Phan" in the middle of the Bay of Bengal and the southerwesterly winds blowing over the Andaman Sea and Southern Thailand bringing heavy rains and strong wind-waves around the Andaman Sea during the day. From 17 May, currently, thunderstorms and gusts in six (6) provinces (Nan, Lampang, Kalasin, Surin, Charoen District Uthai Thani), 223 houses have been damaged. No persons died or was injured. At present, the situation has been resolved in every province.

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, and Central Provinces

Casualties

Affected Families: 223

Affected Persons: 1115

Damages

Damaged houses: 223

News Source Link http://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-18595-disaster_news-228-1/%E0%B8%A3...