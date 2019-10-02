Thailand: Tham Hin Temporary Shelter Profile (30 June 2019)

VERIFIED POPULATION* (AS OF 30 JUNE 2019)

A total of 6,126 persons of concern to UNHCR

POPULATION PROFILE

Gender: 52% Female | 48% Male

Age: 57% 18 years and above | 33% 5-17 years | 10% below 5 years

Ethnicity: 99% Karen | 1% Burman

Religion: 91% Christian | 9% Buddhist

*According to Verification Exercise conducted from Jan-Apr 2015 and subsequent changes in population

Tham Hin camp is located in Suan Pueng District, Ratchaburi Province. It is approximately 12 km from the Thai-Myanmar border and 28 km from Suan Pueng District. It has a surface area of 28 acres (0.1 sq.km).

Background

• Tham Hin Temporary Shelter was established in 1997 after the arrival in Thailand of thousands of people from Myanmar fleeing conflict and persecution in the country’s southeast. The majority of its residents are Karen Christians. Most have a rural, agricultural background and originate from the Tanintharyi Region of Myanmar.

Governance

• The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is responsible for the management of the nine temporary shelters.

A Deputy District Officer of Suan Pueng District serves as the Camp Commander for Tham Hin Temporary Shelter and is directly responsible for administration and security.

• A Camp Committee, comprised of and elected by refugees, is responsible for day-to-day camp governance and receives support from the Karen Refugee Committee (KRC).

• A Thai Military Taskforce is stationed near the temporary shelter to monitor security, in conjunction with the border police and border rangers. Territory Defense Volunteers, known as Or Sors, are employed and trained by the MOI to provide internal security.

UNHCR Activities

• UNHCR implements protection activities including facilitating refugees’ access to the Thai justice system, addressing child protection concerns through its partner and conducting activities to prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

• In line with amendments to the Civil Registration Act (2008) UNHCR continues to advocate to the Royal Thai Government (RTG) to ensure every child has their right to birth registration upheld.

As of 30 June 2019, 1,526 birth certificates have been issued in Tham Hin Temporary Shelter.

• UNHCR continues to work closely with the Thai and Myanmar governments, the refugee community and other stakeholders to unlock a multi-solutions approach to find a dignified, sustainable and comprehensive end to the situation of protracted encampment on the Thai-Myanmar border.

• UNHCR works in collaboration with the Resettlement Support Center (RSC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and third countries’ embassies on the resettlement process for refugees with serious protection needs including lifesaving medical care. As of end-June 2019, a total of 7,668 individuals have been resettled from Tham Hin Temporary Shelter.

• Through the Facilitated Voluntary Return (FVR) programme led by the governments of Thailand and Myanmar with UNHCR and other partners in support, UNHCR facilitates voluntary repatriation for Myanmar refugees who through their own initiative approach UNHCR and express their wish to return home. As of 30 June 2019, a total of 6 individuals (1 family) from Tham Hin Temporary Shelter have returned to Myanmar through the FVR programme.