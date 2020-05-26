Thailand, Storms in Northern, Northeastern, and Central Regions (06:00 May 25 2020)

Description

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation would like to report the daily disaster situation:

Windstorm due to the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. A low pressure cell covering the upper northeast region causing heavy rains and gusts in some areas in Thailand. Heavy rains with thunderstorms and gusts have affected the Northern, Northeastern, and Central regions from 23-25 May. The following provinces have been affected: Phichit, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, and Saraburi.

272 houses were damaged but no fatalities or injuries were recorded. At present, the situation has been resolved.

Additional Data

Country: Thailand

Affected Area / Region: North, Northeast, and Central Provinces

Casualties

Affected Families: 272

Affected Persons: 1360

Damages

Damaged houses: 272

News Source Link

http://www.disaster.go.th/th/cdetail-18666-disaster_news-228-1/%E0%B8%A3...