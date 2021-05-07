Thailand - Severe weather update (ADINET, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

North, north-east and central areas of Thailand continue to be affected by heavy rain, strong wind and thunderstorms, which have resulted in floods and landslides across 19 Provinces and caused an increase in human impact.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), three people died in Surat Thani Province, and about 18,360 have been affected. More than 3,670 houses have been damaged or destroyed.