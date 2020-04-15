Thailand
Thailand - Severe Weather (TMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2020)
Severe weather, including strong winds was reported across 21 Provinces in north, north-east, east and central Thailand, including Bangkok on 12-15 April.
According to media, 2 people died and one was injured. At least 3,269 houses were damaged, and several families have been affected by storm events.
On 15-16 April, rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is forecast over east, south-east Thailand, isolated rain and strong winds are expected over central Thailand.