Thailand

Thailand - Severe weather (TMD, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong wind have been affecting 19 Provinces of Thailand since 1 May, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), two people have died, 3,275 people have been affected and 655 houses have been damaged.

  • Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across most parts of the country.

Related Content