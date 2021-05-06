Thailand
Thailand - Severe weather (TMD, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 May 2021)
Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong wind have been affecting 19 Provinces of Thailand since 1 May, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), two people have died, 3,275 people have been affected and 655 houses have been damaged.
Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across most parts of the country.