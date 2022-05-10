Thailand
Thailand - Severe weather (DDPM, TMD, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2022)
- On 5-9 May, strong winds and heavy rainfall which caused flash floods were reported across five Provinces of Thailand (Chiang Mai, Nakhon Phanom, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat).
- According to Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), one person died in Surat Thani Province (southern Thailand), while about 360 households have been affected. Damage has been reported to houses, roads and bridges.
- On 10-11 May, light to moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Thailand and moderate to locally heavy rainfall could affect southern Provinces of the Country.