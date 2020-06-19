Thailand - Severe weather (DDPM, Floodlist, TMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2020)

On 14-16 June, heavy rain, strong wind and high waves were reported across northern, north eastern and southern Provinces of Thailand, causing damage.

The Thailand Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports that 1,620 people were affected, and damage was reported to at least 324 houses across Phayao, Uttaradit, Leoi, Udon Thani, Kalasin, and Surat Thani Provinces. Several infrastructure, including 17 electricity lines and 20 railroads were damaged.